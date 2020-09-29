Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.11.

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,512. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.06. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

