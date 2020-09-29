HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the August 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HNNMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. 14,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.32.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

