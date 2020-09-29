Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) versus Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Head to Head Review

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

70.2% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Heritage Commerce pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Heritage Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 17.94% 7.92% 1.05% Washington Trust Bancorp 25.07% 13.23% 1.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Washington Trust Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $152.90 million 2.54 $40.46 million $1.07 6.06 Washington Trust Bancorp $264.74 million 2.03 $69.12 million $3.96 7.87

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. Heritage Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Commerce and Washington Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 0 5 0 3.00 Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.90%. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.91%. Given Heritage Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Washington Trust Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats Washington Trust Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides various loan products comprising commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company provides its banking products and services through 14 full service branch offices in the southern and eastern regions of the general San Francisco Bay Area of California in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Benito. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, ATM, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional, and mutual funds clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer that offers variable annuities, college savings plans, and mutual funds. As of December 31, 2018, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island; 11 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island; and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.