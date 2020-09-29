Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hexcel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hexcel from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.45.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE HXL opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $72,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 126.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 70.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.