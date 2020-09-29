Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Down 46.1% in September

Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the August 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,904. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.33. Hexindai has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hexindai stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Hexindai at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

