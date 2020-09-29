Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) versus Chromadex (OTCMKTS:CDXC) Financial Survey

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) and Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.9% of Chromadex shares are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Chromadex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Heyu Biological Technology and Chromadex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Chromadex 0 0 3 0 3.00

Chromadex has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 67.50%. Given Chromadex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chromadex is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Chromadex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -325.63% N/A -62.77% Chromadex -46.86% -103.66% -55.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Chromadex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $160,000.00 109.70 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Chromadex $46.29 million 5.33 -$32.15 million ($0.52) -7.69

Heyu Biological Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chromadex.

Risk & Volatility

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of 7.25, suggesting that its stock price is 625% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chromadex has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chromadex beats Heyu Biological Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc. and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018. Heyu Biological Technology Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function. It also provides reference standards and fine chemicals to conduct quality control of raw materials and finished products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, the company offers a range of consulting services, including regulatory support, product development, risk management, and litigation support. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

