Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 183.5% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Highway alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp sold 101,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $579,350.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highway stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Highway at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HIHO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.60%. This is a positive change from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.