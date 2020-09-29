Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives $5.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. 14,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,672. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,749,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,943,000 after buying an additional 1,390,332 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 331,819 shares during the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

