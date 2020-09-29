Himax Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,329 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical volume of 1,109 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,672. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

