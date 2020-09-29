HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LPRO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HL Acquisitions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HL Acquisitions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get HL Acquisitions alerts:

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.73. HL Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.