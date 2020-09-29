Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMLP. Barclays upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

HMLP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $353.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $112,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 24.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

