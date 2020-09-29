Homeserve plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Homeserve plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Homeserve from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Homeserve alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSVF remained flat at $$17.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. Homeserve has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $17.70.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology; and solution for the installation, repair, maintenance, and replacement of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.