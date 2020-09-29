HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMST. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $588.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino acquired 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at $50,182.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 13,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,515.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,258 shares of company stock valued at $770,681. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in HomeStreet by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.3% during the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 511,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after buying an additional 34,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

