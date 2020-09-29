HOMIHELP Price Hits $8.49 on Top Exchanges (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $337,030.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for approximately $8.49 or 0.00078953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00264131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00090822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.01581585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00182892 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

