Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 16th

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

HBNC opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $447.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HBNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

