Hunting plc (HTG) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on October 23rd

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 131.10 ($1.71) on Tuesday. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 125.30 ($1.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 467.80 ($6.11). The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.44.
In related news, insider Keith Lough bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,584.08).
Hunting Company Profile
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
Featured Article: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.