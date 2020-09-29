Hunting plc (HTG) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on October 23rd

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 131.10 ($1.71) on Tuesday. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 125.30 ($1.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 467.80 ($6.11). The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.44.

In related news, insider Keith Lough bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,584.08).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hunting to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hunting from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hunting from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hunting from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 288.64 ($3.77).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

