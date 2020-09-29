Huobi Token Market Cap Tops $968.89 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $968.89 million and $127.96 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $4.61 or 0.00043104 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, Bibox and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.72 or 0.04790025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057041 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033782 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,994,599 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, Bibox, LBank and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

