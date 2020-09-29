Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend payment by 63.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of HURC opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.89 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.77. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.09%.

In other Hurco Companies news, Director Richard R. Porter sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $64,341.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $368,514.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

