Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Gap Down to $11.16

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $10.21. Hycroft Mining shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 627 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $559.79 million, a P/E ratio of 88.36 and a beta of 0.06.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer. It has interests in the Hycroft gold and silver mine that covers approximately 72,000 acres located to the west of Winnemucca and straddles Humboldt and Pershing Counties in Nevada. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

