Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and OKEx. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $265,077.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bgogo and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

