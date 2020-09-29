I/O Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,406.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $7,406.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00628414 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005826 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00029203 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.28 or 0.05399674 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,424,582 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

