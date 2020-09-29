IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IOFB opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.05. IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Get IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH alerts:

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.