IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IOFB opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.05.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

