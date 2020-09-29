ICICI Bank Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,008 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 848% compared to the average daily volume of 423 put options.

ICICI Bank stock remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,648,956. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ICICI Bank by 61.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 203,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 111.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 493,010 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 26.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,512,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,855,000 after buying an additional 2,787,939 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 159.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,434,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,197,000 after buying an additional 3,336,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

