ICICI Bank Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,008 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 848% compared to the average daily volume of 423 put options.
ICICI Bank stock remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,648,956. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
