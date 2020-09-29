ICON (ICX) Price Down 3.1% This Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00003809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, ABCC and Rfinex. ICON has a total market capitalization of $232.24 million and $13.12 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ICON

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 858,205,687 coins and its circulating supply is 567,543,788 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, COSS, Bithumb, IDEX, Rfinex, HitBTC, Hotbit, ABCC, DragonEX, Huobi, OOOBTC, Binance, Upbit, CoinTiger, Bitbns, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

