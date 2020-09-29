IG Design Group PLC (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IGR stock opened at GBX 428 ($5.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $412.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 459.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 510.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IG Design Group has a 12 month low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 852 ($11.13).

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, stationery and creative play, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

