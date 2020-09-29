IG Design Group PLC (IGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.75 on November 10th

IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON IGR opened at GBX 428 ($5.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 459.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 510.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. The stock has a market cap of $412.45 million and a PE ratio of 25.33. IG Design Group has a twelve month low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 852 ($11.13).
About IG Design Group
