IG Design Group PLC (IGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.75 on November 10th

IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON IGR opened at GBX 428 ($5.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 459.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 510.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. The stock has a market cap of $412.45 million and a PE ratio of 25.33. IG Design Group has a twelve month low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 852 ($11.13).

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, stationery and creative play, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

