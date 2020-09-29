IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Up 72.0% in September

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the August 31st total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IGM Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IGM Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on IGM Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Shares of IGIFF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

