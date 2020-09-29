IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

INFO stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.84. 46,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $3,057,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,360,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $63,345,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IHS Markit by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,641,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in IHS Markit by 2,273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 765,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,825,000 after acquiring an additional 733,634 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in IHS Markit by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,508,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,492,000 after acquiring an additional 661,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in IHS Markit by 1,526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 704,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 660,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

