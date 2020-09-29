IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

NYSE:INFO opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.93.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,559.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

