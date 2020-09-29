Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA) were down 12.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.76. Approximately 770,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 281,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 million and a P/E ratio of -39.73.

Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Kuo sold 25,000 shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,000.00.

About Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

