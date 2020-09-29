Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

IMVT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Immunovant from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Immunovant from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

IMVT traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $36.68. 5,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,033. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -23.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 380,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,582,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.17 per share, for a total transaction of $190,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Immunovant by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

