IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IMPUY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 38,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.02. IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

