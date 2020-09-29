Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Independence Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million.

IRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,502,000 after buying an additional 701,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,038,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,983,000 after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,975,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,482,000 after acquiring an additional 252,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,946,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 7,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,212. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

