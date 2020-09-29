Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $58.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Independent Bank traded as low as $49.31 and last traded at $49.31, with a volume of 419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In other Independent Bank news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,605,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 112,081 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,254,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,509,000 after purchasing an additional 57,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 424,978 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.74%.

Independent Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.