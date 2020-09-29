Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $58.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Independent Bank traded as low as $49.31 and last traded at $49.31, with a volume of 419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.
In other Independent Bank news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.74%.
Independent Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDB)
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
