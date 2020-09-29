INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Short Interest Update

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INVVY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,398. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on INVVY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. INDIVIOR PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

