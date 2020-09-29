Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:INDO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.99. Indonesia Energy shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 398 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INDO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Indonesia Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Indonesia Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

