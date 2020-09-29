Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Down 70.1% in September

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the August 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 184,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $27.36 billion for the quarter.

About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.