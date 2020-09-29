Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INFN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Infinera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Shares of INFN opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $195,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,169 shares of company stock valued at $301,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,965,000 after acquiring an additional 580,604 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 48.2% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,697,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,568,000 after buying an additional 2,505,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 6.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,604,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after buying an additional 220,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,300,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after buying an additional 196,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 212,967 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

