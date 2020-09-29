INFORMA PLC/S’s (IFJPY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. INFORMA PLC/S has an average rating of Buy.

IFJPY stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. INFORMA PLC/S has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

