Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Down 51.1% in September

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the August 31st total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $6.24. 19,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,809. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.44 million, a PE ratio of -296.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

IEA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

In related news, COO Michael Stoecker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $904,711.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

