Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$23.98 and last traded at C$23.97, with a volume of 199483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.24%.

INE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of -38.04.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$150.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc will post 0.3384259 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total value of C$23,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,349,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,280,395.90.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

