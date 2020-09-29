Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the August 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.7 days.

Inpex stock remained flat at $$37.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. Inpex has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $39.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SDGCF shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Inpex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Inpex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

