Insider Buying: SandRidge Permian Trust (NASDAQ:PERS) Major Shareholder Buys 315,565 Shares of Stock

SandRidge Permian Trust (NASDAQ:PERS) major shareholder Montare Resources I, Llc purchased 315,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $151,471.20. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Montare Resources I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Montare Resources I, Llc bought 497,303 shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $228,759.38.

On Friday, September 18th, Montare Resources I, Llc purchased 157,125 shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $70,706.25.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Montare Resources I, Llc acquired 23,400 shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $9,594.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PERS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 261,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,614. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

