Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $349.51. 87,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,249. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $363.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.55 and a 200 day moving average of $316.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
