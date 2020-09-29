Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $349.51. 87,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,249. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $363.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.55 and a 200 day moving average of $316.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

