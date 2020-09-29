Insider Selling: Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) Director Sells C$58,000.00 in Stock

Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.32, for a total value of C$58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,448,800 shares in the company, valued at C$8,001,216.

Mark Gerard O’dea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 100,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.36, for a total value of C$236,460.00.

Shares of PGM opened at C$2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.26. Pure Gold Mining Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$2.79. The stock has a market cap of $843.85 million and a P/E ratio of -51.33.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.80 to C$2.30 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 257 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,600 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

