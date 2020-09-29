Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Update

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE:INSI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,353. Insight Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $22.83.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
