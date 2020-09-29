Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Update

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:INSI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,353. Insight Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

