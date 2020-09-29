Insights Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,963.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. Insights Network has a total market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $27,963.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.72 or 0.04790025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057041 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033782 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,427,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

