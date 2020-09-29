Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.38.
INSM has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.
In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,511 shares of company stock worth $2,318,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Insmed stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.71. 38,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,309. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. Insmed has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $35.32.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
