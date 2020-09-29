Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

INSM has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,511 shares of company stock worth $2,318,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 211,727 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 16,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares during the period.

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.71. 38,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,309. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. Insmed has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

