Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.61

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.61 and last traded at $131.18, with a volume of 2081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.91.

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.98.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $98,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $277,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 116,570 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $12,315,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,714 shares of company stock valued at $43,824,311. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after acquiring an additional 335,133 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 28.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,201,000 after acquiring an additional 255,313 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,103,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,013,000 after acquiring an additional 171,478 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,213,000 after buying an additional 48,497 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

